2019 Global Feminine Protection Industry Growth, Demand and Insight Research Report

Scope of the Report

The report entitled “Global Feminine Protection Market (Sanitary Pads, Tampons & Pantyliner) (2019-2023 Edition)”, provides analysis of the global feminine protection market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value and by region. The report also provides the analysis of the global feminine protection market of the US, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China and Latin America regions.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global feminine protection market has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Procter & Gamble (P&G), Edgewell Personal Care Co., Unicharm Corporation and Kimberly-Clark Corporation are some of the key players operating in the global feminine protection market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided .

Company Coverage: Procter & Gamble (P&G), Edgewell Personal Care Co., Unicharm Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Regional Coverage: The US, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Latin America

Hygiene refers to the comprehensive cleaning of and caring for the body that prevent the spread of diseases and help to maintain health. Hygiene often includes the health and hygiene, oral hygiene, food hygiene and personal hygiene. The personal hygiene are important to both sexes, but women have some special considerations.

Feminine hygiene considered some special areas for personal hygiene. Maintaining appropriate hygiene for intimate area is one of the significant factors in female reproductive health, sexual health and quality of life. Feminine hygiene can further be categorized into: Feminine Protection and Intimate Care.

Feminine protection includes hygiene absorbent products which are engineered to absorb and retain menstrual blood or others emanating from vagina without causing any leakage. The feminine protection segment can be classified into three major categories – sanitary pads, tampons and Pantyliner.

The intimate care is separate from the regular hygiene routine, that include the proper cleaning of intimate area without upsetting the pH balance and therefore help to avoid vaginal infections such as bacterial vaginosis (BV). The major types of intimate care products are: douches, intimate wash and sprays, and feminine wipes.

The global feminine protection market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2019-2023). The global feminine protection market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increasing global female population, increasing disposable income, increase in urban population, growth in e-commerce, etc.

