2019 Global Composite Cylinders Market Size Growth 2024 Forecast Research Report

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Composite Cylinders Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Composite Cylinders Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Luxfer Gas CylinderHexagon CompositesSinomaAburi CompositesFaber IndustrieWorthington CylindersDragerwerkSantekTime TechnoplastRubis CaribbeanUllitBeijing Tianhai Industry)

Composite Cylinder is a high pressure vessel that is made of a composite-polymer material and placed in a plastic body. The technology of manufacturing a modern composite cylinder is a very complex and high-tech process, so its cost is much higher than the cost of a metal analogue.

Scope of the Global Composite Cylinders Market Report

This report focuses on the Composite Cylinders in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global composite cylinders industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in North America and Europe, such as Luxfer Gas Cylinder, Hexagon Composites, Aburi Composites, Faber Industrie and Worthington Cylinders. At present, Luxfer Gas Cylinder is the world leader, holding 17.76% revenue market share in 2017.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, composite cylinders consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the consumption of composite cylinders is estimated to be 10327 K Un

The worldwide market for Composite Cylinders is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 690 million US$ in 2024, from 570 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Composite Cylinders Market Segment by Manufacturers

Luxfer Gas Cylinder

Hexagon Composites

Sinoma

Aburi Composites

Faber Industrie

Worthington Cylinders

Dragerwerk

Santek

Time Technoplast

Rubis Caribbean

Ullit

Beijing Tianhai Industry

Global Composite Cylinders Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Composite Cylinders Market Segment by Type

Glass Fiber Composites

Carbon Fiber Composites

Global Composite Cylinders Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Gas Carriers and Storage

Transportation

Life Support

Other

Some of the Points cover in Global Composite Cylinders Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Composite Cylinders Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Composite Cylinders Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Composite Cylinders Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Composite Cylinders Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Composite Cylinders Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: Composite Cylinders Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: Composite Cylinders Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

