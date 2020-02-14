2019 Global Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Liquids Storage-Asia Leads both Global Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

The global liquids storage capacity is expected to reach more than 8,000 mmbbl in 2023, a total growth of 5.7% during the outlook period 2019-2023. Over the next four years, Asia, North America and Europe are the top three regions globally in terms of liquids storage capacity growth. Among countries, China leads liquids storage capacity growth by 2023, followed by the US and the UAE. In terms of capex, the US, China and Indonesia lead globally among the countries. Among upcoming global liquids storage terminals, Zhanjiang IV terminal in China has the highest liquids storage capacity during the outlook period.

Scope

– Historical liquids storage capacities data from 2013 to 2018, outlook up to 2023

– Annual breakdown of capital expenditure on new-build liquids storage projects for the period 2019 to 2023

– Planned capital expenditure on new-build liquids storage projects by region, key countries and companies

– Details of the major planned, and announced liquids storage projects globally up to 2023.

