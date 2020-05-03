2019 Functional Safety Market – Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Opportunity & Forecast Research Study

In 2018, the Global Functional Safety Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key factors driving the growth of the this market include mandatory functional safety standards and government policies, rising emphasis on proactive functional safety systems, and increasing demand for safety instrumented systems in the chemical and oil & gas industries.
Safety sensors to hold the largest share of the functional safety.
This report focuses on the global Functional Safety status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Functional Safety development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
Emerson Electric
Rockwell Automation
Schneider Electric
Siemens
General Electric
Honeywell International
Omron
Endress+Hauser Management
Hima Paul Hildebrandt
Tuv Rheiland
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Safety Sensors
Safety PLCs
Safety Relays
Valves
Actuators
Market segment by Application, split into
Chemical
Food And Drink
Water And Sewage
Pharmaceuticals
Biotechnology
Metals & Mining
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Functional Safety status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Functional Safety development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
