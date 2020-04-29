2019 Flooring Materials Market By  Leading Players : Boral Limited , Tarkett Group , The Dixie Group , Toli Corporation , FORBO , Congoleum Corporation

Heavy Industry Materials News

April 29, 2020
The Flooring Materials report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth insights, understanding market evolution by tracking historical developments, and analyzing the present scenario and future projections based on optimistic and likely scenarios. Each research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market,

Floor covering is a term used to describe any layer of finish material applied over a floor structure to provide permanent covering. Common flooring materials are vinyl sheet & tiles, carpets & rugs, laminates, natural stone, wood, ceramic tiles, and rubber. Resilient, non-resilient, and soft cover types of flooring materials are used based on the type of the application

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Flooring Materials capacity, production, value, price and market share of Flooring Materials in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

  • Mohawk Industries
  • Shaw Industries Group, Inc
  • Boral Limited
  • Tarkett Group
  • The Dixie Group
  • Toli Corporation
  • FORBO
  • Congoleum Corporation
  • Interface

Flooring Materials Breakdown Data by Type

  • Resilient
  • non-resilient
  • soft cover

Flooring Materials Breakdown Data by Application

  • Residential
  • Commercial

Tags