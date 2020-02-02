2019 Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Survey: Creating new marketing techniques, mergers and acquisitions for industry players

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the Flexible plastic packaging coating Market in its published report, titled “Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2026”. In terms of revenue, the global Flexible plastic packaging coating market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period about which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

Coatings are generally a phase in which the adhesive is applied to the medium/substrates. Plastic coatings offer consistent high quality finishes as well as provides protection for a wide range of applications. Some of the key coating types readily available in flexible packaging industry are Acrylics coating, Epoxy coating, urethane & polyurethane coating, etc.

The global market for Flexible plastic packaging coating is segmented as coating type, coating application, substrate type and end use. Acrylics, urethane & polyurethane and epoxies are some of the most commonly used coatings types used in flexible plastic packaging coatings market. On the basis of substrate type, flexible plastic packaging coatings are segmented as polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyamide (PA), poly vinyl chloride (PVC), polystyrene (PS), and other substrates (cellophane, etc.). The low-density polyethylene (LDPE) substrate sub-segment is expected to emerge as the most accepted base material to apply packaging coatings with minimum time of adhesion and better performance.

On the basis of coating applications, flexible plastic packaging coatings market comprises of decorative, protective, heat seal applications, print primer, and others applications. On the basis of end use, flexible plastic packaging coating are segmented as Food & Beverage Packaging, Pharmaceutical Packaging, Cosmetics & Personal Care Packaging, Chemical Packaging, Consumer Durables Electronic Goods (CDEG) Packaging, Automotive & Allied Packaging, and Others.

This report assesses trends driving the growth of each market segment on the global level and offers potential takeaways that prove substantially useful for other potential market entrants in the flexible plastic packaging coating market.

The North America flexible plastic packaging coating market includes country level analysis for the U.S. and Canada. Flexible packaging coatings used in protective packaging applications segment has dominant share, by coating applications type. The Latin America Flexible plastic packaging coating market includes country level analysis for Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America. The Europe Flexible plastic packaging coating market includes country level analysis for Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Benelux, Nordic, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe. Germany accounts for a significant market share in the Europe Flexible plastic packaging coating market. The Asia Pacific Flexible plastic packaging coating market includes country level analysis for China, India, ASEAN, Japan, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of APAC.

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) Flexible plastic packaging coating market includes country level analysis for GCC, South Africa, Turkey, North Africa and Rest of MEA. Flexible plastic packaging coating market in the GCC region is particularly driven by high growth in the industrial segment. The Turkey flexible plastic packaging coating market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. The APAC Flexible plastic packaging coating market represents the most lucrative geographic region wherein India and China represent substantial incremental opportunity during the forecast period. The APAC Flexible plastic packaging coating market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global market for Flexible plastic packaging coating include PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Koninklijke DSM N.V., E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Wacker Chemie AG, Altana AG, Allnex Group, BASF SE, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Bostik SA, Plasmatreat GmbH, Michelman, Inc., Schmid Rhyner AG, Paramelt BV, Jamestown Coating Technologies Company, Sierra Coating Technologies LLC, Glenroy, Inc., and American Packaging Corporation

In this report, we have discussed individual strategies followed by these companies in terms of enhancing their product portfolio, creating new marketing techniques, mergers and acquisitions. The ‘Competitive Landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view and company share collectively.