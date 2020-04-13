News

2019 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) Chipsets Market Size: by Application, Type, Trend, Revenue, Overview, Growth and Forecasts-2025

April 13, 2020
Digital subscriber line or DSL line enables digital data transmission over the wires of a local telephone network. DSL chipsets are important components in the drive for mass-market broadband. Furthermore, the introduction of the new generation technologies and highly integrated devices meets the needs of new DSL standards, lower costs, and new services. Innovation on the part of semiconductor at both the ends of the digital subscriber line (DSL) wire is driving the total cost of ownership.

The Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) Chipsets report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth insights, understanding market evolution by tracking historical developments, and analyzing the present scenario and future projections based on optimistic and likely scenarios. Each research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market.

 This report presents the worldwide Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) Chipsets market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

 The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

  • Broadcom (Avago)
  • MediaTek (Ralink)
  • Intel (Lantiq)
  • Qualcomm (Ikanos)
  • NXP (Freescale)
  • Cavium
  • Sckipio

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) Chipsets Breakdown Data by Type

  • ADSL Type
  • VDSL Type
  • fast Type

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) Chipsets Breakdown Data by Application

  • Internet Access & File Sharing
  • Video
  • Telecommuting
  • Online Education & Shopping
  • Telemedicine
  • Online Gaming

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) Chipsets status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) Chipsets development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) Chipsets Production by Region

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Other Regions

