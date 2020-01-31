2019 Card Printers Market Segment by Application and Industry Research Study 2024

A card printer is an electronic desktop printer with single card feeders which print and personalize plastic cards. In this respect they differ from, for example, label printers which have a continuous supply feed.

For industry structure analysis, the Card Printers industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for 62.62 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the biggest sales market, also the leader in the whole Card Printers industry.

Asia-Pacific occupied 34.93% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 27.61% and 26.67% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Card Printers producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

The worldwide market for Card Printers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 850 million US$ in 2024, from 720 million US$ in 2019, .

Zebra

Entrust Datacard

HID Global

Evolis

Nisca

NBS Technologies

Magicard

Swiftcolor

Valid USA

Matica Technologies

CIM USA

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Dye Sub Printers

Inkjet Printers

Enterprise

School

Government

Commercial

