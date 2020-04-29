News

2019 Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size, Insights, Trends, Outlook | Top Key Players: IBM , Intel , Infosys , Wipro , Ayasdi , Salesforce

April 29, 2020
2 Min Read
Artificial Intelligence Platform
Press Release

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Artificial Intelligence Platform market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data for 2016, 2017, and 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Artificial Intelligence Platform market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Artificial Intelligence Platform market on a global level.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

  • Microsoft
  • Google
  • IBM
  • Intel
  • Infosys
  • Wipro
  • Ayasdi
  • Salesforce
  • Qualcomm
  • Amazon Web Services
  • Absolutdata
  • SAP
  • HPE

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • Cloud
  • On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

  • Forecasts and Prescriptive Models
  • Chatbots
  • Speech Recognition
  • Text Recognition
  • Others (face detection and sentiment analysis)

Table of contents:

Report  Overview

1.1  Study  Scope
1.2  Key  Market  Segments
1.3  Players  Covered
1.4  Market  Analysis  by  Type
1.4.1  Global  Artificial  Intelligence  Platform  Market  Size  Growth  Rate  by  Type  (2013-2025)
1.4.2  Cloud
1.4.3  On-premises
1.5  Market  by  Application
1.5.1  Global  Artificial  Intelligence  Platform  Market  Share  by  Application  (2013-2025)
1.5.2  Forecasts  and  Prescriptive  Models
1.5.3  Chatbots
1.5.4  Speech  Recognition
1.5.5  Text  Recognition
1.5.6  Others  (face  detection  and  sentiment  analysis)
1.6  Study  Objectives
1.7  Years  Considered

2  Global  Growth  Trends

2.1  Artificial  Intelligence  Platform  Market  Size
2.2  Artificial  Intelligence  Platform  Growth  Trends  by  Regions
2.2.1  Artificial  Intelligence  Platform  Market  Size  by  Regions  (2013-2025)
2.2.2  Artificial  Intelligence  Platform  Market  Share  by  Regions  (2013-2018)
2.3  Industry  Trends
2.3.1  Market  Top  Trends
2.3.2  Market  Drivers
2.3.3  Market  Opportunities

3  Market  Share  by  Key  Players

3.1  Artificial  Intelligence  Platform  Market  Size  by  Manufacturers
3.1.1  Global  Artificial  Intelligence  Platform  Revenue  by  Manufacturers  (2013-2018)
3.1.2  Global  Artificial  Intelligence  Platform  Revenue  Market  Share  by  Manufacturers  (2013-2018)
3.1.3  Global  Artificial  Intelligence  Platform  Market  Concentration  Ratio  (CR5  and  HHI)
3.2  Artificial  Intelligence  Platform  Key  Players  Head  office  and  Area  Served
3.3  Key  Players  Artificial  Intelligence  Platform  Product/Solution/Service
3.4  Date  of  Enter  into  Artificial  Intelligence  Platform  Market
3.5  Mergers  &  Acquisitions,  Expansion  Plans

4  Breakdown  Data  by  Type  and  Application

4.1  Global  Artificial  Intelligence  Platform  Market  Size  by  Type  (2013-2018)
4.2  Global  Artificial  Intelligence  Platform  Market  Size  by  Application  (2013-2018)

TOC continued…!

