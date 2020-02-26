2019 Agricultural Films Market Consumption and Forecast to 2024 by Type & Region

Agricultural Films Market report categorizes by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Agricultural Films market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Agricultural films provide a wide range of benefits such as reducing erosion and soil compaction, providing nutrients, increasing soil temperature, supporting seed germination, suppressing the growth of weeds, and protecting against UV rays.

The Agricultural Film industry concentration is not high; there are many manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Americas and Europe. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in America, Europe and China. The world leading Agricultural Film production mainly distribute in China and Americas areas.

China is the main manufacturing country in the world. For after decades of development, the number of firms in China has been increasing from the first of several to the current more than thousand in which there are more and more sizable companies. They are mainly distributed in Shandong, Gansu, Sichuan and Xinjiang areas in which Agricultural industry is prosperous and developed. The Agricultural Film produced in the north of China and the high-end products are much less.

The worldwide market for Agricultural Films is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.6% over the next five years, will reach 16900 million US$ in 2024, from 9230 million US$ in 2019

Agricultural Films Market Segment by Top Key Companies, this report covers:

– British Polythene Industries (BPI)

– Trioplast

– Berry Plastics

– Armando Alvarez

– Polypak

– Barbier Group

– Plastika Kritis

– Rani Plast

– Agriplast

– JIANYUANCHUN

– Big East New Materials

– Huadun and more………

Agricultural Films Market Segment by Type covers:

– High Grade

– Middle Grade

– Low Grade

Agricultural Films Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

– Shed Plastic Film

– Mulch Plastic Film

– Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Agricultural Films product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Agricultural Films, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Agricultural Films in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Agricultural Films competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Agricultural Films breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Agricultural Films market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Agricultural Films sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

