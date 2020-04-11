2019-2026 Surgical Suture Market Shares, Growth Prospects and Key Manufacturers Opportunities Report

Global Surgical Suture market is valued USD 5.1 Billion in 2017 and is projected is to exhibit 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period. The market is projected to be around USD 7.2 Billion by 2026. The market is driven by occurrence of medical disorders associated to peripheral vascular surgery, soft tissues, trauma, breast, skin, and hernias.

Surgical sutures are a medical device, which is used to hold body tissue together and aids to close a wound. These are usually called stitches, which includes the use of a needle with an attached length of thread. This medical device are used to close wound in numerous disease for instance such as diabetic ulcers, skin ulcers, pediatric cardiac surgery and neuropathic ulcers.

Currently, the global surgical sutures market is driven by rising aging population, growing occurrence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing numeral of surgeries and burns and growing the number of hospitals and clinics. Also, the incessant surge in geriatric population and the increasing number of musculoskeletal diseases are also predictable to propel the global market during the forecast peroid.

Though, rising need for progressive wound closure materials, side effects from surgical sutures and lack of product innovations in the surgical sutures act as a key barrier for this industry.

North America holds the major market share of the global surgical suture market owing to presence good healthcare regime in the region, wherein Asia Pacific region is expected to witness fastest growth rate owing to the economic option to cure the disease, growing elderly population and low disposable income in this region. Followed by North America, Europe is anticipated to capture second largest market share in the global surgical suture market owing developed healthcare infrastructure.

The global surgical suture market is segmented into product type, application, end-user and region. On the basis of the product type the market is further bifurcated into absorbable sutures and non-absorbable sutures. These absorbable sutures is segmented into natural sutures and synthetic sutures. Similarly the non-absorbable sutures nylon sutures, polypropylene sutures, and stainless steel sutures. On the basis of application the global surgical suture market is segmented into nylon sutures, polypropylene sutures, and stainless steel sutures. On the basis of the end-user the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. Based on the geography the market is further segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

The players associated with the global surgical suture market are ConMed Corp., Teleflex Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Acelity L.P. Inc., Medtronic Plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew Plc, and Boston Scientific Corp.

