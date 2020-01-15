2019-2025 Global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Expected to Grow Faster According to New Research

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market To See Incredible Growth By 2025: Honeywell, Dematic, Voiteq Ltd and Lucas Systems” to its huge collection of research reports.



Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions enable warehouse holders to manage their distribution centers with the help of voice-directed systems. These systems support two processes, namely speech recognition and speech synthesis. The operator is provided a headset and a voice terminal, and is guided through each step by voice commands with the help of speech recognition technology. The speech synthesis technology enables the system to understand a users response. Voice-directed systems guide through all the locations and help the staff pick orders accurately, thereby reducing errors and increasing labor productivity.

Revenue from the voice-directed warehousing solutions market in North America and Europe is expected to collectively account for over 42% of the global voice-directed warehousing solutions market revenue in 2018.

This report focuses on the global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Honeywell

Dematic

Voiteq Ltd

Ehrhardt + Partner Group

Zebra Technologies

Lucas Systems

Speech Interface Design

Voxware

Zetes Industries

Ivanti

Business Computer Projects

Symphony EYC Solution

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Voice-Directed Warehousing Platform

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Electrical & Electronics

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

E-Commerce

Retail

Tracking, Logistics, & Transport

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

