2019-2025 Global Track and Trace Solutions Market: Application, Detailed Analysis, End-User, Huge Business Opportunity by Top Players Systech, Optel Vision, Sea Vision, Antares Vision, Siemens, ACG Worldwide

Global Track and Trace Solutions Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategies. It provides the Track and Trace Solutions industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. The Track and Trace Solutions market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Rise in the global track and trace solutions market is accredited to the increasing number of fake drugs moving towards the supply chain, rising amount of packaging related product, growing focus on patient safety and customer and regulations of government for implementing the serialization in track & trace systems to make efficient chain supply all over the world.

Rising number of regulatory instructions in the industry of healthcare to make the use of track & trace solutions, increasing medical and pharmaceutical devices market and growing number of fake medicines are the factors responsible for the growth of track & trace solutions market. Accelerating focus on the manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and medical devices, related to opportunities for market and rules of government for implementing serialization are other factors fueling the track & trace solutions market growth. Drawback related to implementing the track & trace solutions is expensive related to the devices and products which may hinder the growth of track & trace solutions market.

Track & trace solutions market has a successful future with the increase in placement of these solutions by pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices manufacturers. With accepting these solutions quickly all over the world, it is projected that approximately 80% of the medicine supply will be protected by track & trace government rules in the coming future. Global track & trace solution market trends are strict rules and ethics for implementing the serialization, increase in the pharmaceutical industries and medical devices, rise in concentration of manufacturers on protection of brand and increase in the packaging associated to the product. Although, expensive related to aggregation and serialization may restrict the global track & trace solutions market. Moreover, scarcity of standards for aggregation and serialization is the main challenge for the track & trace solutions market growth.

The growth of global track and trace system market is driven by the demand for anti-counterfeiting measures in the industries such as pharmaceuticals and food & beverages. Counterfeit is the main concern in the track & trace solutions industry. The occurrences of forgery in the pharmaceutical products are large in the developing markets like Brazil, China and India on comparing the developed markets. To solve the issues of counterfeit, companies are choosing the technological measures to safeguard their supply chain that is propelling the demand for track & trace solutions market all over the world. Moreover, food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries development with the awareness of customer for the products authenticity are increasing the demand for track & trace solutions market globally.

Global track & trace solutions market is segmented into end-user, application, technology, type and region. On the basis of end-user, market is divided into cosmetic industry, medical devices companies, biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies and others. On considering application, market is divided into aggregation solutions and serialization solutions. Aggregation solutions are further sub-divided into bundle, pallet and case whereas serialization solutions are further sub-divided into medical device serialization, carton, ampoules and vials, blister and bottle. Based on technology, market is divided into linear barcodes, RFID and 2D Barcodes. On the basis of type, market is divided into software solutions and hardware systems. Software solutions are further sub-divided into network and enterprise manager, pallet tracking, case tracking, shipment and warehouse manager, bundle tracking, line controller and plant manager whereas hardware systems are further sub-divided into barcode scanners, RFID readers, checkweighers, labeling, verification and monitoring, marking and printing.

Geographically, regions involved in the development of global track & trace solutions market analysis are Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest track & trace solutions market share followed by Europe and is expected to increase the track & trace solutions market in the coming years. Asia Pacific is anticipated to the rapidly growing market over the forecast period.

Key players involved in the development of track & trace solutions market are Systech, Optel Vision, Sea Vision, Antares Vision, Siemens, ACG Worldwide and more.

Key Segments in the “Global Track & Trace Solutions Market” are-

By End-User, market is segmented into:

Cosmetic industry

Medical devices companies

Biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies

Others

By Application, market is segmented into:

Aggregation solutions

Bundle

Pallet

Case

Serialization solutions

Medical device serialization

Carton

Ampoules and vials

Blister

Bottle

By Technology, market is segmented into:

Linear barcodes

RFID

2D Barcodes

By Type, market is segmented into:

Software solutions

Network and enterprise manager

Pallet tracking

Case tracking

Shipment and warehouse manager

Bundle tracking

Line controller

Plant manager

Hardware systems

Barcode scanners

RFID readers

Checkweighers

Labeling

Verification and monitoring

Marking and printing

By Regions market is segmented into:

Europe

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

