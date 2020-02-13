2019-2024 Sleeping Pillow Industry Focuses on the Top Players & Trend Analysis

Latest niche market research study on “Global Sleeping Pillow Market to 2024: Market data and insights on global Sleeping Pillow industry” report added at Arcognizance.com

Sleeping pillow is a support for the head used while sleeping on a bed. The pillow is a kind of sleep tool. Generally, the sleeping pillow could provide sleep comfort. From the understanding of modern medical research, human spine is a straight line from the front view, but three physiological curves from the side view. In order to protect the normal physiological neck bending protection, sleeping pillow should be used.

Scope of the Report:

Sleeping Pillow refers to a support for the head used while sleeping on a bed. It contains cotton pillow, down pillow, memory foam pillow, and others. The sleeping pillow industry is characterized by a large number of competitors, none of which are dominant. As raw materials are easily available and downstream market is wide, so manufacturers of sleeping pillow are distributed around the world.

With the rapid development of economy and people’s living standards gradually improved, global demand for sleeping pillow is increasing. The major downstream is household application. In 2016, residential application accounts for 50.79% of global consumption, hotel application takes 25.67%.

Asia-Pacific is the dominate consumer in pillow industry. The sales volume of China was 681 Million PCS in 2016, occupied about 50.68% of the total amount. MEA & LA is second consumer, with the sales volume of 233 Million PCS, and the sales market share of 17.34% in 2016.

The global average sale price of pillow is in the increasing trend, from 9.1 USD /PCS in 2012 to 9.8 USD/PCS in 2016. Retail price will be higher, according to our statistics, the global retail price in 12.9 USD/PCS. With the situation of competition, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The worldwide market for Sleeping Pillow is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 18100 million US$ in 2024, from 15600 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Sleeping Pillow in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Memory Foam Pillow

Foam Pillow

Down & Feather Pillow

Wool/Cotton Pillow

Polyester Pillow

Latex Pillow

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Hotel

Hospital

Nursing Home

School

Others

