2019-2024 Global Metal 3D Printer Market Trend and Forecast

Metal 3D printer, also called metal additive manufacturing, can produce metallic products through three – dimensional and printing technology. Now it is widely used in automotive industry, aerospace industry and medical industry. Metal 3D printer works by laying down metal powder. A high powered laser then melts that powder in certain precise locations based on a CAD file. Once one layer is melted, the printer will place another layer of metal powder on top, and the process repeats until an entire object is fabricated.

Scope of the Global Metal 3D Printer Market Report

This report focuses on the Metal 3D Printer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The demand for metal products made by 3D printing is expanding in industrial market. And the metal 3D printer?s market is currently by a handful of companies that own the core technologies, including EOS GmbH, Concept Laser GmbH, SLM etc.

Despite the growth of 3D of metals, we don’t expect to see this growth create market pressure for cosumer 3D metal printers. At least, it is not in the short term.

The worldwide market for Metal 3D Printer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.6% over the next five years, will reach 1730 million US$ in 2024, from 800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Metal 3D Printer Market Segment by Manufacturers

EOS GmbH

Concept Laser GmbH

SLM

3D Systems

Arcam AB

ReaLizer

Renishaw

Exone

Wuhan Binhu

Bright Laser Technologies

Huake 3D

Syndaya

Global Metal 3D Printer Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Metal 3D Printer Market Segment by Type

Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

Other

Global Metal 3D Printer Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Healthcare & Dental Industry

Academic Institutions

Others

