2019-2024 Global Food-grade Alcohol Market Share Forecast Report

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Food-grade Alcohol Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Food-grade Alcohol Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Archer Daniels MidlandCargillMGP IngredientsJiangsu Huating BiotechnologyRoquetteFreresFonterra Co-operativeCristalcoGrain ProcessingWilmar InternationalManildra)

Food-grade Alcohol also known as fermented distilled liquor, mainly using potato, Cereals, sugar as raw material after cooking, saccharification, fermentation and processing for food industry using aqueous alcohol, its flavor is divided into four parts: color, flavor and taste, and also refers to the content of distilled liquor in the aldehyde, acid, ester, alcohol and the four main impurities, different tastes and gas will make different flavor liquor.

Scope of the Global Food-grade Alcohol Market Report

This report focuses on the Food-grade Alcohol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global sales of Food-grade Alcohol in 2016 have been over 11641.9 K MT; the gross margin was 17.52%. Food-grade Alcohol was mainly produced in China, which it takes 55.15% in 2016. Followed by North America, it takes 16.81% .

Currently, Food-grade Alcohol has many applications and its demand is increasing enormously with the growing industries related to its applications. And the Food & Beverages occupy the largest share, which was 51.74% in 2016. As the application of Food-grade Alcohol in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals takes the lowest part, and its will be still the small in the future.

The technology of the Food-grade Alcohol is not difficult. And the majority of the manufacturers can ensure high quality, so their product can meet the high-end consumer’s demand.

The worldwide market for Food-grade Alcohol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

