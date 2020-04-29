2019-2024 Global and Regional Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) market size will grow from XX Million in 2018 to XX Million by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX %. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.

Enterprise, Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) is a multifaceted and innovative approach where the concerns related to corporate governance, risk management and compliance issues are seen as integrated, aligned and closely related strategic activities with a direct impact on business objectives. The main factor that is responsible for the emergence of EGRC as a business imperative in the organization is a growing demand for corporate governance, regulatory requirements and compliance. Also, a holistic approach to risk management is required with a more complex risk environment. Enterprise, Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) consists of different types of software such as audit management, risk management, business continuity, compliance & policy management, information security and data management, and regulatory change management. Moreover, it also includes enterprise risk assessment, financial and IT GRC, financial control management etc.

By Software Type

Audit Management, Risk Management, Business Continuity, Compliance and Policy Management, Information Security and Data Management, Regulatory Change Management,

By Deployment Type

Cloud-based deployment, On-premise deployment,

By Organization Type

Large Enterprise, Medium Enterprise, Small Enterprise

By Application Type

Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Consumer Goods and Retail, Healthcare and Life Sciences, ITES and Telecom, Other Industries,

By Market Players:

SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, Dell Inc., Wolters Kluwer N.V., Oracle Corporation, Metric Stream Inc, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.(FIS), Thomson Reuters Corporation, SAI Global Limited

