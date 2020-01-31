2019-2024 Aquarium Industry Focuses on the Top Players & Trend Analysis

This report analyzes the aquarium equipment. Aquarium equipment doesn’t refer to a single kind of tool or equipment. Generally, it refers to a series of tools including aquarium (fish tank), air pump, water pump, filter, feeder, heater, chiller, decorations and etc. used for the keeping or breeding of water-dwelling animals (ornamental fish, shrimp, turtle and so on) or plants.

Scope of the Report:

Along with the development of global economy and the market of ornamental water-dwelling animals, the market of aquarium equipment has experienced stable growth recent years. The market of aquarium equipment in European countries, Japan and United States is relatively mature. The market of aquarium equipment in developing countries such as China or India is relatively small but is increasing more rapidly.

There are quite a lot of enterprises have aquarium equipment manufacturing business. The capacity and production of aquarium equipment globally is forecasted to be bigger than the demand of aquarium equipment. The prices of aquarium equipment of different kinds and from different enterprises are different largely. The prices of aquarium equipment used for saltwater is much more expensive than the prices of aquarium equipment used for pure water.

Though the competition of the aquarium equipment market is fierce, products from some enterprises are still sold well and the gross margins of these enterprises are still considerable. And that is the reason that there are still some enterprises trying to engage into this industry.

The worldwide market for Aquarium is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Aquarium in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

