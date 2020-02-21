2019 Spain Long Term Refinery Market Outlook Report-Supply-Demand of Gasoline, LPG, Diesel, Fuel Oil, Planned Refineries, FIDs, Competition and New Opportunities to 2025

During 2018, increase in investor confidence is observed across refining markets including Spain. Petroleum product consumption is witnessing significant increase with surge in economic activity and growth in construction and transportation demand. New refinery construction activities also witnessed significant progress worldwide driven by recovering oil prices.

New petroleum product consumption mix is emerging in Spain, forcing refiners to redesign their growth strategies for better refining margins and profitability. In this context, the leading industry publisher has released its 10th version of “Spain Long-term Refinery outlook report”, offering analysis on Spain downstream oil and gas markets. The Spain refining report provides detailed insights into emerging market trends, new dynamics, shifting strategies and the future role of Spain in global and regional refining markets.

The Spain report is a comprehensive research work covering details of Spain refining patterns, key refiners, production, consumption and trading of major petroleum products, volumes and values, refining industry revenues, current and planned refinery details and competitive scenario. At the asset level, different capacities including crude distillation unit, coking capacity, fluid catalytic cracking capacity and hydrocracking capacity are forecast to 2022. In addition, refinery complexity and other key details are also provided in the report.

The Spain research work also presents detailed outlook of Spain gasoline, diesel, LPG, fuel oil consumption and production, together with trends and challenges of investing in Spain market. In addition, details of refineries, storage assets, prices are provided. Further, demographic, economic outlook of Spain together with latest refining industry developments are covered in detail.

Strategic Analysis Review-

This chapter presents detailed SWOT Analysis along with emerging trends in the market. Further, key strategies of operating companies in Spain refining sector are analyzed.

Spain Oil Sector Analysis-

The chapter presents complete analysis of Spain oil markets including details of trends in oil markets, oil reserves, major oil fields, crude oil production and consumption forecasts along with the role of oil demand in primary energy are detailed.

Refining Capacity Forecasts-

At both country level and refinery levels, annual historical and forecasted data on Refining (CDU) Capacity, Coking Capacity, Fluid Catalytic Cracking Capacity, Hydrocracking Capacity is provided to 2022.

Refining Infrastructure Details

10+ details for each of the operational and planned refineries in Spain are provided, which include- basic details, operator, ownership, complexity, status, type, details. Further, capital expenditure and construction details are provided.

Market Value and Investment Outlook

Spain country wise refining market value along with capital investment planned to be spent in the industry are forecast to 2022

Spain Refinery Market Benchmarking

Spain refining industry is compared with five peer markets in the region based on four pillars to determine the competitiveness of the country in regional scale

Competitive Scenario

Companies currently operating in the industry and the companies planning to foray into the market are detailed along with their strategies and SWOT profiles. Further, net weighted capacities by company are also forecast in the report.

The Spain report presents both historical and forecasted data for Spain petroleum products from 2007 to 2025. Further, Spain CDU capacity, Spain coking capacity, Spain fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) capacity, Spain hydrocracking capacity are forecast to 2022. The report also forecasts crude oil production and demand in Spain between 2007 and 2025.

