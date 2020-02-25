2018 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Medicine Market Analysis, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2025

This report focuses on the global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Medicine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Medicine development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Medicine market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Pfizer

Gilead Sciences

Eli Lilly

Actelion Pharmaceuticals

United Therapeutics Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Calcium Channel Blockers

Novel Targeted Drugs

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Secondary Pulmonary Hypertension (SPH)

Primary Pulmonary Hypertension (PPH)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Medicine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Medicine development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Medicine Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Calcium Channel Blockers

1.4.3 Novel Targeted Drugs

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Medicine Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Secondary Pulmonary Hypertension (SPH)

1.5.3 Primary Pulmonary Hypertension (PPH)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Medicine Market Size

2.2 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Medicine Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Medicine Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Medicine Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Medicine Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Medicine Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Medicine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Medicine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Medicine Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Medicine Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Medicine Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Medicine Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Medicine Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Continued…

