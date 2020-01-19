2018 Global Oil and Gas Discoveries Review-Europe Leads with Highest Number of Discoveries

In Q1 2018, more than 30 oil and gas discoveries were made globally. About 59% of these discoveries are in the onshore terrain, and the rest are offshore. In terms of resource type, conventional oil discoveries were the highest in the quarter, followed by conventional gas. Among regions, Europe leads in terms of number of discoveries, followed by Africa and South America. Among countries, Poland and Norway had the highest number of discoveries, followed by Gabon.

Ask for PDF Sample with Full TOC at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2282562

Scope

– Count of oil and gas discoveries by key countries in Q1 2018 vis-à-vis Q4 2017

– Count of oil and gas discoveries by key operators in Q1 2018 vis-à-vis Q4 2017

– Count of oil and gas discoveries by well terrain in Q1 2018 vis-à-vis Q4 2017

– Count of oil and gas discoveries by resource type in Q1 2018 vis-à-vis Q4 2017

– Select details about oil and gas discoveries in Q1 2018.

Reasons to buy

– Obtain most up to date information available on the global oil and gas discoveries

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong discoveries data

– Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on oil and gas discoveries data

– Assess your competitor’s oil and gas discoveries.

Major Points From Table Of Content:

1 Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1. List of Tables 3

1.2. List of Figures 4

2. Q1 2018 Global Oil and Gas Discoveries Review 5

2.1. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries in Q1 2018 5

2.2. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Countries 6

2.3. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Operators 7

2.4. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Well Terrain 8

2.5. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Resource Type 9

3. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries in Q1 2018 10

4. Appendix 12

4.1. Abbreviations 12

4.2. Methodology 12

3.1.1. Coverage 12

3.1.2. Secondary Research 12

4.3. Contact Us 13

4.4. Disclaimer 13

Else place an Inquire before Purchase http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2282562

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.