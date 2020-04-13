In this report, the Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) Testing market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) Testing market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/2018-2025-enzyme-linked-immunosorbent-assay-elisa-testing-report-on-global-and-united-states-market-status-and-forecast-by-players-types-and-applications
Summary
This report studies the global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) Testing market, analyzes and researches the Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) Testing development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific. Inc.
Life Technologies Corporation
ZEUS Scientific, Inc.
R & D Systems (a Biotechne brand)
Abbexa
Abcam
Abelisa
Abnova
Bhat Bio-tech
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Biorbyt
Calbiotech
Cayman Chemicals
Crystal Chem
Diagenics
Eagle Biosciences
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Sandwich ELISA
Indirect ELISA
Multiple and portable ELISA
Competitive ELISA
Market segment by Application, the market can be split into
Immunology
Inflammation
Infectious diseases
Cancer
Protein quantitation
Other
