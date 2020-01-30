2018-2023 Global Cardiac Biomarker Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities & Forecast

Global Cardiac Biomarker Industry

The global cardiac biomarker market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% by 2023. There are several drivers that are driving the cardiac biomarker market globally such as rise in the cardiovascular diseases, rise in the geriatric population, and technological development. Rise in the geriatric population and the rise in the cardiac vascular diseases are the major factors that affect the growth of the market as the biomarkers are utilized for detection of the cardiac problems. According to the World Health Organization, in 2015, around17.7 million of people died due to cardio vascular diseases out of these 7.4 million were affected due to coronary heart diseases and an approximately 6.7 million due to heart stroke. The cardiac biomarkers are utilized to detect and measure the risk factor associated with heart diseases. The cardiac biomarkers been successfully tested to provide more accurate prediction of heart failure after chest pain compared to more conventional methods. This is a major factor which may fuel the growth of the market. The market is also affected by technological development of cardiac biomarker.

The cardiac biomarker has been segmented on the basis of by type, by application and by location of testing. By type, the market is bifurcated into Creatine Kinase (CK-MB), troponins (T,I), myoglobin, natriuretic peptides( BNP& NT-proBNP), ischemia modified albumin and others. According to application, the market is bifurcated into myocardial infraction, congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome, atherosclerosis and others. By location of testing, the market is segmented into Point of care(POC) testing and laboratory testing.

Geographically, the worldwide cardiac biomarker showcase is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific market is considered to be the fastest growing market globally. The rise in the number of cardiovascular patients in the APAC region is considered to rise eventually that enable the cardiac biomarker market to grow. The North America and Europe are considered to be the dominating markets due to various factors such as high healthcare expenditure, development in the technology, support from government, and rise in the key players

The key players in the cardiac biomarker market Include Abbott Diagnostics, Alere Inc., Becton, Dickson & Co., Bg Medicine Inc., Biomerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cisbio Bioassays, Covance, Critical Diagnostics, Lifesign, Luminex Corporation, Randox laboratories Ltd., Response Biomedical Corporation, Roche Holding Ag, Siemens Healthcare, Signosis Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Global cardiac biomarker market is segmented on the basis of, type, by application, by location of testing and regional outlook.

Global Cardiac Biomarker Market Research and Analysis, By Type

Global Cardiac Biomarker Market Research and Analysis, By Application

Global Cardiac Biomarker Market Research and Analysis, By Location of Testing

Global Cardiac Biomarker Market Research and Analysis, By Region

THE REPORTS COVERS:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Cardiac biomarker

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Cardiac biomarker

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Cardiac biomarker

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Some points from table of content:

1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATIONS

2.3.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.3. CHINA

2.3.4. INDIA

2.3.5. REST OF THE WORLD

2.4. PATENT ANALYSIS

3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. RISING NUMBER OF CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES

3.1.2. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT RELATED TO BIOMARKERS

3.1.3. ROBUST HEALTH CARE EXPENDITURE AND HIGH INVESTMENTS MADE FOR THE RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT IN DEVELOPED ECONOMIES

3.1.4. URGENT NEED FOR A MORE ACCURATE FORM OF DIAGNOSIS

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.2.1. HIGH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IS REQUIRED AND PROFIT RATIO IS LOW

3.2.2. STRICT GOVERNMENT RULES AND REGULATION

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1. INCREASING DEMAND OF PERSONALIZED MEDICINE

3.3.2. DEVELOPMENT OF POINT OF CARE TESTING

3.3.3. ADVANCEMENT IN RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. GLOBAL CARDIAC BIOMARKER MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1.1. CREATINE KINASE(CK-MB)

4.1.2. TROPONINS(T,I)

4.1.3. MYOGLOBIN

4.1.4. NATRIURETIC PEPTIDES (BNP & NT-PROBNP)

4.1.5. ISCHEMIA MODIFIED ALBUMIN

4.1.6. OTHERS

4.2. GLOBAL CARDIAC BIOMARKER MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.2.1. MYOCARDIAL INFRACTION

4.2.2. CONGESTIVE HEART FAILURE

4.2.3. ACUTE CORONARY SYNDROME

4.2.4. ATHEROSCLEROSIS

4.2.5. OTHERS

4.3. GLOBAL CARDIAC BIOMARKER MARKET, BY LOCATION OF TESTING

4.3.1. LABORATORY TESTING

4.3.2. POINT OF CARE TESTING

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. STRATEGY ANALYSIS

5.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. NORTH AMERICA

6.1.1. UNITED STATES

6.1.2. CANADA

6.2. EUROPE

6.2.1. UNITED KINGDOM

6.2.2. FRANCE

6.2.3. GERMANY

6.2.4. ITALY

6.2.5. SPAIN

6.2.6. REST OF EUROPE

6.3. ASIA PACIFIC

6.3.1. INDIA

6.3.2. CHINA

6.3.3. JAPAN

6.4. REST OF THE WORLD

7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. ABBOTT DIAGNOSTICS

7.2. ALERE INC.

7.3. BECTON, DICKSON & CO.

7.4. BG MEDICINE INC.

7.5. BIOMERIEUX

Continued…….

