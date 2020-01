2018-2023 Global and Regional Syringes Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The Syringes market size will grow from USD 11.49 Billion in 2017 to USD 19.06 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 8.8%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.

On the basis of usability, the global market is segmented into two broad categories, namely, sterilizable/reusable syringes and disposable syringes. The disposable market is estimated to command the larger share of the global market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of injectables as a mode of drug delivery, growing aging population, high infection risks associated with reusable syringes, and increasing inclination towards self-administration. The global sterilizable/reusable syringes segment, on the other hand, is expected to hold the second largest share of the market. Being reusable, they are cost-effective and can be used for the treatment of chronic diseases, which are key factors leading to the increased use of these syringes across the globe.

By Market Players: Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Gerresheimer AG, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Limited, Terumo Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Schott AG, Medtronic PLC, Smiths Medical, Codan Medizinische Geräte GmbH & Co Kg

By Product Type: Sterilizable/Reusable Syringes, Disposable Syringes

By Application: Hospitals, Home Care, Clinics

The prime objective of this report is to help the user understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Deep researches and analysis were done during the preparation of the report. The readers will find this report very helpful in understanding the market in depth. The data and the information regarding the market are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the industry experts. The facts and data are represented in the report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations. This enhances the visual representation and also helps in understanding the facts much better.

