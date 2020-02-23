19.2% Growth Rate for Next Generation Sequencing Market by 2023 | Top Technologies, Overview, Key Insights and Company Profiles

The Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team. Next-Generation Sequencing Market spread across 228 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with tables and figures are available in this research report.

The Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market is projected to reach US$ 16.35 Billion by 2024 from US$ 5.70 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 19.2%. Get Here Free Sample Research Report of Next-Generation Sequencing Market at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=508000 .

Most Popular Companies in the in the Next-Generation Sequencing Market include are Illumina Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (US), BGI (China), PerkinElmer (US), Agilent Technologies (US), QIAGEN N. V. (Germany), Macrogen Inc. (South Korea), Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd. (UK), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg).

“Sequencing by Synthesis Segment to Dominate the NGS Market, by Technology, in 2018”

The Next-Generation Sequencing Market, by technology, is segmented into sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, single-molecule real-time sequencing, nanopore sequencing, and other sequencing technologies. The sequencing by synthesis segment is expected to command the largest share of the next-generation sequencing market in 2018.

“Hospitals & Clinics Segment to Register the Highest CAGR During 2018–2024”

On the Basis of End User,the next-generation sequencing market is segmented into academic institutes & research centers, hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users. The hospitals & clinics segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

“The NGS Market in the APAC is Projected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period”

The Next-Generation Sequencing Market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2024. Factors such as increasing financial support from public as well as private agencies for NGS based research and diagnostics, increasing number of NGS-based research projects, increasing awareness about precision medicine, and high incidence of chronic diseases in the region are driving the growth of the next-generation sequencing market in the APAC region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type : Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 36%

: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 36% By Designation : C-level – 43%, Director-level – 22%, and Others – 35%

: C-level – 43%, Director-level – 22%, and Others – 35% By Region: North America – 37%, Europe – 12%, APAC – 41%, and RoW -10%

Report Highlights:

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

To forecast the revenue of the market segments with respect to four regions, namely, North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific), and the Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, and opportunities) along with the current trends

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To track and analyze competitive developments such as product launches & approvals; agreements, partnerships, and collaborations; acquisitions; and expansions in the next-generation sequencing market

Target Audience for Next-Generation Sequencing Market: NGS equipment manufacturers, vendors, and distributors, NGS sequencing service companies, NGS bioinformatics/data analysis companies, Research laboratories and academic institutes, Venture capitalists and other government funding organizations, Research and consulting firms, Healthcare institutions (hospitals and diagnostic clinics), Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), Contract research organizations (CROs).

Competitive Landscape of Next-Generation Sequencing Market:

Overview

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Situation and Trends

Product Launches, Product Enhancements, and Service Launches

Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, and Contracts

Mergers and Acquisitions

Expansions

