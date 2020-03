+18.2% CAGR of Trade Surveillance Market Analysis by Players like Software AG, FIS, SIA S.P.A., Celent, ACA Compliance Group Holdings, LLC, Scila AB, CINNOBER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY, Trapets AB, Abel Noser Holdings LLC, Crisil Limited

This Trade Surveillance Market report is structured with the thorough market analysis carried out by a team of industry experts, dynamic analysts, skilful forecasters and well-informed researchers. In this market research report, industry trends are put together on macro level with which clients can figure out market landscape and possible future issues. The Trade Surveillance Market Report offers an analytical assessment of the prime challenges faced by the market currently and in the coming years, which gives idea to other market participants about the problems they may face while operating in this market over a longer period of time.

Market parameters covered in this Trade Surveillance Market report include but are not limited to latest trends, market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis and planning, target market analysis, insights and innovation. The report comprises of the market drivers and restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis and also provides all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2016, base year 2017, and forecast period of 2019-2026. The Trade Surveillance Market report takes into account all the opportunities, challenges, drivers, market structures, and competitive landscape for our clients.

Download PDF Sample Copy of Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-trade-surveillance-market

Competitive Analysis: Global Trade Surveillance Market

Software AG,

FIS,

SIA S.P.A.,

Celent,

ACA Compliance Group Holdings, LLC,

Scila AB,

CINNOBER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY,

Trapets AB,

Abel Noser Holdings LLC,

Crisil Limited,

Cognizant,

IPC System, Inc.,

Aquis Technologies,

OneMarketData,

B-next,

IBM,

Accenture,

Nasdaq, Inc.,

Others

Global trade surveillance market is expected to reach million by 2026 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 18.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation: Global Trade Surveillance Market

The trade surveillance market is segmented into four notable segments which are component, deployment model, organization size and vertical.

On the basis of component:

Solution

Services

On the basis of deployment model:

On-Premises

Cloud And Hybrid

On the basis of organization size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMES)

On the basis of vertical:

Capital Markets

Banking Financial Services

Insurance (BFSI)

Order a Copy of Global Trade Surveillance Market Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-trade-surveillance-market

Product Launch:

In December, IBM launched a financial service V1.0 which is used to supply the cognitive and holistic solution so that all trading related activities can be monitored with great efficiency and accuracy.

In November, Crisil Limited launched a unit linked insurance product, which is beneficial in providing premium all location and policy administration.

In November, Accenture has formed a strategic alliance with Quantexa, which will be beneficial in providing artificial intelligence solutions, anti-money laundering and credit risk and customer insight.

In October, Nasdaq, Inc. launched a trade surveillance which is used for monitoring the dark pools. It also offers proactive approach to surveillance of dark trading.

Research Methodology: Global Trade Surveillance Market

Primary Respondents: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers

View Full Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-trade-surveillance-market/

TABLE OF CONTENTS GLOBAL TRADE SURVEILLANCE MARKET

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL TRADE SURVEILLANCE MARKET

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING

1.5 LIMITATION

1.6 MARKETS COVERED

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1 MARKETS COVERED

2.2 GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING

2.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.6 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS

2.7 SECONDARY SOURCES

2.8 ASSUMPTIONS

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 RAPIDLY INCREASING DEMAND FOR MONITORING TRADE ACTIVITIES

3.1.2 BENEFITS PROVIDED BY SURVEILLANCE TO REDUCE THE MARKET ABUSE

3.1.3 GOVERNMENT REGULATORY AND COMPLIANCES

3.1.4 RISING DEMAND FOR TECHNOLOGY BASED SURVEILLANCE AGAINST MANUAL BASED SURVEILLANCE

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.2.1 DIFFICULT TO ANALYZE THE REAL TIME FRAUD DETECTION

3.2.2 LACK OF KNOWLEDGE REGARDING PROFESSIONAL TRADING

3.3 OPPURTUNITIES

3.3.1 RISING DEMAND FOR TIME SERIES DATABASES AND LOW LATENCY

3.4 CHALLENGES

3.4.1 COMPLICATED DESIGN OF SURVEILLANCE SYSTEMS

3.4.2 RUTHLESS BUSINESS MODEL AND NON- STANDARDIZATION OF COMPLIANCES

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

6 GLOBAL TRADE SURVEILLANCE MARKET, BY COMPONENTS

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 SOLUTION

6.2.1 RISK AND COMPLIANCE

6.2.2 SURVEILLANCE AND ANALYTICS

6.2.3 SERVICE REPORTING AND MONITORING

6.2.4 CASE MANAGEMENT

6.2.5 OTHERS

6.3 SERVICES

6.3.1 PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

6.3.1.1 Consulting

6.3.1.2 Support and Maintenance

6.3.1.3 System Integration

6.3.2 MANAGED SERVICES

7 GLOBAL TRADE SURVEILLANCE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 CLOUD

7.3 ON PREMISES

7.4 HYBRID

8 GLOBAL TRADE SURVEILLANCE MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 LARGE ENTERPRISES

8.3 SMALL AND MEDIUM SIZED ENTERPRISES (SMES)

9 GLOBAL TRADE SURVEILLANCE MARKET, BY VERTICAL

9.1 OVERVIEW

9.2 CAPITAL MARKETS

9.2.1 SECURITIES

9.2.2 HEDGE FUNDS

9.2.3 ASSET MANAGEMENT

9.2.4 WEALTH MANAGEMENT

9.2.5 OTHERS

9.3 BANKING FINANCIAL SERVICES AND INSURANCE (BFSI)

10 GLOBAL TRADE SURVEILLANCE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

10.1 OVERVIEW

10.2 NORTH AMERICA

10.2.1 U.S.

10.2.2 CANADA

10.2.3 MEXICO

10.3 EUROPE

10.3.1 GERMANY

10.3.2 U.K.

10.3.3 FRANCE

10.3.4 SPAIN

10.3.5 ITALY

10.3.6 NETHERLANDS

10.3.7 SWITZERLAND

10.3.8 TURKEY

10.3.9 BELGIUM

10.3.10 RUSSIA

10.3.11 REST OF EUROPE

10.4 ASIA PACIFIC

10.4.1 CHINA

10.4.2 JAPAN

10.4.3 INDIA

10.4.4 SOUTH KOREA

10.4.5 INDONESIA

10.4.6 AUSTRALIA

10.4.7 SINGAPORE

10.4.8 THAILAND

10.4.9 MALAYSIA

10.4.10 PHILIPPINES

10.4.11 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

10.5 SOUTH AMERICA

10.5.1 BRAZIL

10.5.2 REST OF SOUTH AMERICA

10.6 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

10.6.1 SOUTH AFRICA

10.6.2 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

11 GLOBAL TRADE SURVEILLANCE MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE

11.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: GLOBAL

11.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: NORTH AMERICA

11.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: EUROPE

11.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: ASIA PACIFIC

12 COMAPNY PROFILE

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

12.1.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

12.1.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

12.1.4 SERVICES PORTFOLIO

12.1.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

12.2 CRISIL LIMITED.

12.2.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

12.2.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

12.2.3 SERVICE PORTFOLIO

12.2.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

12.3 ACCENTURE

12.3.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

12.3.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

12.3.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

12.3.4 SERVICE PORTFOLIO

12.3.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

12.4 CINNOBER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY

12.4.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

12.4.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

12.4.3 PRODUCTS/SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO

12.4.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

12.5 SOFTWARE AG

12.5.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

12.5.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

12.5.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

12.5.4 SERVICE PORTFOLIO

12.5.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.6 NASDAQ, INC.

12.6.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

12.6.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

12.6.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

12.6.4 SERVICE PORTFOLIO

12.6.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

12.7 FIS

12.7.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

12.7.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

12.7.3 SERVICE PORTFOLIO

12.7.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

12.8 SIA S.P.A.

12.8.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

12.8.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

12.8.3 PRODUCTS/SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO

12.8.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

12.9 CELENT

12.9.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

12.9.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

12.9.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.9.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

12.10 ACA COMPLIANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, LLC

12.10.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

12.10.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

12.10.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.10.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.11 SCILA AB

12.11.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

12.11.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

12.11.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.11.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

12.12 TRAPETS AB.

12.12.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

12.12.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

12.12.3 SERVICE PORTFOLIO

12.12.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

12.13 ABEL NOSER HOLDINGS LLC

12.13.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

12.13.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

12.13.3 SERVICES PORTFOLIO

12.13.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.14 COGNIZANT

12.14.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

12.14.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

12.14.3 SERVICE PORTFOLIO

12.14.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

12.15 IPC SYSTEMS, INC.

12.15.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

12.15.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

12.15.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.15.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

12.16 AQUIS TECHNOLOGIES

12.16.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

12.16.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

12.16.3 SERVICE PORTFOLIO

12.16.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

12.17 ONEMARKETDATA

12.17.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

12.17.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

12.17.3 SERVICE PORTFOLIO

12.17.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.18 B-NEXT

12.18.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

12.18.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

12.18.3 SERVICE PORTFOLIO