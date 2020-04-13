15.6% Growth Rate for Active Network Management Market by 2023 | Top Technologies, Overview, Key Insights and Company Profiles

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “Active Network Management Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 132 Pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Global Active Network Management (ANM) Market size is expected to grow from US$ 682 Million in 2018 to US$ 1,411 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.6% during the forecast period. This report spread across 132 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with tables and figures is now available in this research.

Under the power segment, the Active Network Management market has been segmented into power generation and power grids. The power grids segment is expected to grow at the higher CAGR in the ANM market during the forecast period. Major growth factors for the segment include increasing efficiency of power generation and reducing the losses in transmission, distribution, and consumption of electrical energy.

“The software segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period”

The software segment is expected to hold a larger market size in the Active Network Management market during the forecast period. ANM is real-time testing software and smart tool for distribution grids. The software helps monitor and control the operations of all network components, such as smaller energy generators, renewable generation, and storage devices.

“North America to account for the highest market share, whereas Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR”

North America is projected to hold the highest share of the Active Network Management Market from 2018 to 2023, owing to the early adoption of the ANM solution in the region across various application areas, such as power, and energy and utilities. The concentrated presence of large number of ANM solution and services providers in the US of the North American region is also expected to drive revenue growth.The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Most Popular Companies in the Active Network Management Market include are GE (US), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Itron (US), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Cisco (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Smarter Grid Solutions (UK), Indra (Spain), Chemtrols Industries (India), Camlin (Ireland), Ziv (France), and Argand Solutions (UK).

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the Active Network Management market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall ANM market and the sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

