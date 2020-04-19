14.2% Growth Rate for Security Assertion Markup Language Authentication Market by 2024 | Top Technologies, Overview, Key Insights and Company Profiles

The Global Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market size is expected to grow from US$ 1.5 Billion in 2019 to US$ 3.0 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.2% during the forecast period. This report spread across 123 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with 60 tables and 36 figures is now available in this research.

(Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2228852)

The Factors expected to drive the SAML authentication market are the organizations’ need to effectively manage large volumes of identities; organizations’ need to provide enhanced, consistent, and unified identity security to customers and employees and enhance the operational efficiency; and effective management of stringent regulatory compliances.

“Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

The SAML authentication market by service includes consulting, training and education, and support and maintenance services. These services help clients understand their SAML authentication software solutions and related processes. The solution segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. The SAML authentication solutions are being deployed by a large number of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) to validate the identity of their customers by identity providers and pass back the identity tokens to the service providers.

“Increasing deployment of cloud-based SAML authentication solutions in SMEs to drive the growth of the SMEs segment during the forecast period”

(Avail Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2228852)

The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, owing to the rising deployment of cloud-based SAML authentication solutions by SMEs to secure their web applications, mobile applications, mobile devices, infrastructure, and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) from unauthorized access, vulnerabilities, and attacks. SMEs are small in terms of their size, but cater to a large number of customers globally. Weak cyber security and low budget make the SMEs more susceptible to data breaches and identity thefts as most of the organizations lack proper security protocols.

“APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Asia Pacific (APAC) includes major economies, such as India, China, Australia, Hong Kong, and Japan, which are rapidly deploying the SAML authentication solution. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The APAC SAML authentication market is gaining traction, as this region is showing the highest growth of Internet of Things (IoT), Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), and web application adoption for business functions; this in turn, increases the need to secure these solutions against cyber threats, identity-based threats, and attacks. SMEs as well as large organizations in the APAC region have become more aware of SAML authentication services and started adopting them to combat identity-based threats and data thefts.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

By Designation: C-Level: 35%, Director Level: 25%, and Others: 40%

By Region: North America: 45%, Europe: 20%,APAC: 30%, and RoW: 5%

Report Highlights:

To forecast the market size of the market’s segments with respect to 5 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America

To define, describe, and forecast the SAML authentication market by component (solution and services), organization size, deployment mode, vertical, and region

To provide detailed information about major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the SAML authentication market

To analyze the micromarkets with respect to the individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the SAML authentication market

To profile the key players in the SAML authentication market and comprehensively analyze their market size and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product launches; mergers and acquisitions; and partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, in the global SAML authentication market

Competitive Landscape of Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market:

1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

1.1 Visionary Leaders

1.2 Innovators

1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

1.4 Emerging Companies

2 Competitive Benchmarking

2.1 Analysis of Product Portfolio of Major Players in the Security Assertion Markup Language Authentication Market

2.2 Business Strategies Adopted By Major Players in the Security Assertion Markup Language Authentication Market

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

3.2 Business Expansion

3.3 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements

3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

(Access full report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2228852)

Most Popular Companies Profiled in this report includes, Gemalto (Netherlands), Ping Identity (US), AWS (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), miniOrange (India), OneLogin (US), RCDevs (Luxembourg), Ariel Software Solutions (India), SAASPASS (US), SSO Easy (US), ManageEngine (US), Okta (US), Auth0 (US), and PortalGuard (US).

About Us:-

ReportsnReports provides you the further information and more details with intelligence needs for your business. Access to in-depth market trends helps companies to assess the market effectiveness. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.

Contact:

Snehal Shete

[email protected] / Call +1 888 391 5441

Tower B5, Office 101,

Magarpatta City SEZ,

Pune-411013, India