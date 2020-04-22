13.3% Growth Rate for Building Analytics Market by 2023 | Top Technologies, Overview, Key Insights and Company Profiles

The Global Building analytics market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Building Analytics Market size is expected to grow from US$ 5.94 Billion in 2018 to US$ 11.10 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.3% during the forecast period. This report spread across 157 pages, profiling 25 companies and supported with 71 tables and 44 figures is now available in this research.

Most Popular Companies in the Building Analytics Market include are

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM; US)

Johnson Controls International Plc. (Ireland)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

General Electric Company (GE; US)

Siemens AG (Germany)

ENGIE Insight Services Inc. (France)

Lucid (US)

EnerNOC, Inc. (US)

BuildingIQ (US)

ICONICS, Inc. (US)

Senseware (US)

KGS Buildings, LLC (US)

BuildingLogiX (US)

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. (US)

CopperTree Analytics, Inc. (Canada)

EcoVox, Inc. (US)

GridPoint (US)

Energy Advantage (US)

Delta Electronics Industry Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

BuildPulse (US)

Crestron Electronics, Inc. (US)

PointGrab Inc. (Israel)

Verdigris (US)

NOVEDA Technologies, Inc. (US)

“Energy management application to hold the largest market size in 2018”

The energy management application is expected to dominate the overall building analytics market in terms of share and growth rate, as it is predominantly finding its use in all building facilities to reduce excessive energy consumption across premises. Moreover, it enhances the comfort level of humans and increases the life and performance of equipment. The HVAC systems and lighting control systems are major consumers of energy, hence the use of building analytics solution helps in analyzing the data generated from various equipment and facility systems and accelerate the equipment performance across the facility.

“APAC to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period”

The building analytics market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is gaining momentum and is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Vendors in APAC are investing in R&D activities in an effort to provide technologically advanced building analytics solutions. The rapid modernization and increase in construction activities in the APAC region have accelerated the growth of automatic centralized control of the HVAC systems installed in the buildings, ultimately leading to the growth of the building analytics market in APAC. Major growth drivers for the APAC building analytics market include high economic growth in the major countries in the region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier 1:22%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3:48%

By Designation: C-level:30%, Director level: 45%, and Others:25%

By Region: North America:48%, Europe: 30%, APAC:22%

Report Highlights:

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their recent developments and positioning in the building analytics market

To forecast the revenue of the market segments with respect to 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America

To analyze the market’s subsegments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To define, describe, and forecast the building analytics industry based on applications, components, deployment modes, building types, and regions

To analyze the competitive developments, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and Research and Development (R&D) activities, in the market

Target Audience of Building Analytics Market: Device manufacturers and suppliers, Building automation component and equipment manufacturers and suppliers, System integrators, Managed service providers, Installation, monitoring, and controlling companies, Technology standard organizations, forums, alliances, and associations related to the building analytics market ,Government organizations, Professional service providers, User data analytics software providers, Legal agencies

Competitive Landscape of Building Analytics Market:

1 Overview

2 Prominent Players in the Building Analytics Market

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 New Product Launches and Product Upgradations

3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

3.3 Business Expansions

3.4 Acquisitions

