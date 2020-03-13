11.6% Growth Rate for Vitamin D Therapy Market by 2024 | Global Major Manufacturers, Production and Sales Market Comparison

The Global Vitamin D Therapy Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Vitamin D Therapy Market 2019 Report analyses the industry status, size, share, trends, growth opportunity, competition landscape and forecast to 2024. This report studies the vitamin D therapy market by route of administration, application, age group, purchasing pattern, and region

The Vitamin D Therapy Market is projected to reach US$ 3.3 Billion by 2024 from US$ 1.9 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. Vitamin D Therapy Market spread across 112 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 77 tables and 29 figures are now available in this research report.

“Oral route of administration accounted for a significant share of the market, by route of administration, in 2018.”

By Route of Administration, the vitamin D therapy market is segmented into oral and parenteral routes of administration. In 2018, the oralroute of administration accounted for the largest market share. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the ease of administration, better pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic activity, and a higher preference for the oral route.

“By purchasing pattern, prescription drugs held the largest share of the vitamin D therapy market in 2018.”

On the Basis of Purchasing Pattern, the vitamin D therapy market is segmented into OTC and prescription drugs. In 2018, the prescription drugs segment accounted for the largest share of the vitamin D therapy market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the fact that vitamin D deficiency is mostly diagnosed by registered medical practitioners that provide prescriptions for appropriate medications.

“Asia Pacific dominated the vitamin D therapy market in 2018.”

The Asia Pacific, which includes China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific, accounted for the largest share of the vitamin D therapy market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the increasing awareness about vitamin D deficiency and supportive government policies and programs for the implementation of vitamin D deficiency treatment plans, heavy air pollution, sedentary lifestyles, increasing incidence of vitamin D deficiency, atypical diets, decreasing sun exposure, and rising malnutrition levels.

Most Popular Companies Profiled in this report includes, Abbott (US), Sanofi (France), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Pfizer Inc. (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Alkem Laboratories (India), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India), and Cadila Healthcare Ltd (India).

Research Coverage

The Report analyzes factors such as drivers, opportunities, and challenges affecting market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micro markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total vitamin D therapy market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.

