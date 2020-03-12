11.1% Growth Rate for Protein Assays Market by 2022 | Growth Factors, Business Developments, Segmentation and Technologies

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This report on the global Protein Assays market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Protein Assays Market is expected to reach US$ 1.42 Billion by 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% between 2017 and 2022, to reach US$ 2.41 Billion in 2022. Protein Assays market spread across 126 Pages, profiling 13 companies and supported with tables and figures.

The Global Protein Assays Market is segmented based on type, product, technology, application, end user, and region. The protein assays market by product is segmented into reagents, kits, and instruments & accessories. The reagents segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the repeated purchases of reagents, unlike instruments that are considered a one-time investment.

On the basis application, the market is segmented into disease diagnosis, drug discovery and development, and other applications (protein purification; electrophoresis; cell biology; molecular biology; host cell protein assays; and protein identification with blood groups, cell surface markers, drugs, and toxins). The disease diagnosis segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast year.

The Global Protein Assays Market is segmented based on product, type, application, technology end user, and region. In addition to comprehensive geographic and product analysis and market sizing, the report also provides a competitive landscape that covers the growth strategies adopted by industry players over the last three years. The company profiles in this report comprise the product portfolios, developments, and strategies adopted by players to maintain and increase their shares in the market.

Most Popular Companies in the Protein Assays Market include are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Perkinelmer Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Geno Technology Inc. (U.S.), Abcam PLC. (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Novus Biologicals, LLC (U.S.), Soltec Ventures (U.S.), Lonza (Switzerland), Biovision Inc. (U.S.).

Target Audience/Stakeholders for Protein Assays Market: Protein assay manufacturers and vendors,Distributors of protein assays,Various research and consulting companies,Associations related to pharmaceutical and biotechnological research.

