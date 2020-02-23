10.3% Growth Rate for Automatic Train Control Market by 2023 | Top Technologies, Overview, Key Insights and Company Profiles

The Global Automatic Train Control Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Automatic Train Control Market size is expected to grow from US$ 2.2 Billion in 2018 to US$ 3.6 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during the forecast period. Download Here Free Sample Research Report of Automatic Train Control Market at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2029541 .

Most Popular Companies in the Automatic Train Control Market include are Siemens, Thales, Bombardier, Cisco, Hitachi, GE, Toshiba, Alstom, Tech Mahindra, WSP, Kyosan, Mermec, Advantech, Mipro, Adlink Technology and Others.

“GoA 4to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period”

GoA 4 is also termed as an Unattended Train Operation (UTO) system. Therefore, the safe departure of the train from a station, including door closing, must be done automatically. The UTO system can detect and manage the hazardous conditions and emergency conditions by introducing guideway intrusion detection, platform and onboard CCTV, etc.UTO is only possible for systems with GoA 4; however, in practice, not all GoA 4 systems are operated unattended. Based on the observations of automated metros, most of the GoA 4 systems are operated with attendants onboard every train.

“Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period”

APAC is Estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the Automatic Train Control Market by region, due to the increase in the adoption of new technologies, higher investments for digital transformation, and increasing GDP in APAC countries. Singapore, China, Korea, Hong Kong, and India are rapidly investing in technological transformation. Additionally, with the rapid deployment of metros in Asian cities, the deployment of ATC solutions is on the rise. The high population growth rate in the region has intensified the need for transformation and expansion of the existing rail infrastructure.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By company type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

By designation: C level Executives: 35%,Director Level: 25%, and Others: 40%

By region: North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 30%, and Rest of the World: 5%

Report Highlights:

To analyze the opportunities in the market and provide details of the competitive landscape for stakeholders and market leaders

To forecast the market size of the segments with respect to 5 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

To define, describe, and forecast the Automatic Train Control market by automation type, train, services, and region

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the market growth

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies

To analyze competitive developments, such as new partnerships, new contracts, and new product developments, in the Automated Train Control market

Reason to Buy this report:

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in the Automatic Train Control Market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall ATC market and sub segments. The report would also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

