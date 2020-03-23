﻿Global Breast Pumps Market 2019 Development History, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast to 2024

Recent Research and the Current Scenario as well as Future Market Potential of “Breast Pumps Market in Global Industry: Market Development, Analysis and Overview 2019 “globally.

The breast pumps are medical devices intended to use for extraction of milk from the lactating mothers. Mostly, breast pumps are commonly used by employed mothers for continue breastfeeding to their babies while at work. Moreover, doctors also recommend the women to use breast pumps for the stimulation of milk supply when the baby is unable to suck milk or in some medical conditions such as inverted or flat nipples, breast engorgements, and premature birth. Commercially available types of breast pumps are manual, battery-powered, and electric breast pumps. Majority of the breast pumps available in the market allows direct collection of pumped breast milk into a container that can be used for storage and feeding.

The global breast pumps treatment market is growing at a significant CAGR due to increase in the global women employment rate. Increase in the global birth rate (according to the United Nations, global population is expected to reach 8.5 billion by 2030 and 9.7 billion by 2050)

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Some of the players in breast pumps market are Medela LLC (Olle Larsson Holding AG) (Switzerland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips AVENT) (U.K.), Ameda, Inc. (U.S.), Hygeia Health (U.S.), Whittlestone, Inc. (Turkey), Naya Health Inc. (U.S.) Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc. (Pigeon corporation group) (Japan), Bailey Medical Engineering (U.S.), Energizer Holdings Inc. (U.S.), and Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co. Ltd. (Taiwan) to name a few

