﻿​Major manufacturing base in China and its established position as a worldwide supplier, the Specialty Carbon Black Market has consolidated

The global specialty carbon black market is expected to register health growth during 2018-2026. The market is driven by various factors including a wide ranging applications as a reinforcing agent in belts, tires, diaphragms, gases, hoses, gaskets, etc. It is also increasingly being used in industrial bags, reusable sacks, grommets, thermoplastics in automotive industry, among others.

The specialty carbon black market also faces challenge as silica, an alternative is becoming popular as an alternative. Silica is especially popular with the environmental friendly tire manufacturers.

The specialty carbon black market offers many advantages and is expected to register strong growth in future. The specialty carbon black is more conducive to electricity as compared to polymers or rubber. This makes it an attractive addition for electronics appliances and applications.

Global Specialty Carbon Black Market: Key Trends

Global specialty carbon black market is witnessing an increasing demand for various products from the plastics industry. Growing manufacturing, increased household incomes, and the rise of the polymer industry in developing countries is expected to become a boon for the specialty carbon black market in the near future.

Additionally, conductive grades are ideal for various products such as polymers, battery electrodes, PP masterbatches, film & sheets, fibers, and food caterings. Specialty carbon black’s unique properties such as low metal, ash and sulfur content protect applications from UV radiations. Moreover, carbon black’s conductivity is also useful in aerospace, marine, industrial coatings, wood products, and automotive applications.

Specialty carbon black is gaining prominence in the automotive industry for its application in non-rubber automotive application. Today, it plays a key role in producing lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles. The growing sales in automotive industry and its growth in emerging countries is expected to drive the global specialty carbon black market further too.

Growing EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) regulations in GHG mandate will likely lead to development of a new international standard. The standard would provide a benchmark as well as a global quality standard check for evaluating carbon content.

Many major companies operating in Europe and North America have closed shop recently due to extremely low manufacturing costs in the region. However, the market is expected to witness a major uplift in its revenue mainly due to several new companies improving their geographical extent in the next

Global Specialty Carbon Black Market: Regional Outlook

The global specialty carbon black market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific regional market is becoming a game-changer in the global specialty carbon black market landscape.

Global Specialty Carbon Black Market: Competitive Dynamics

Due to major manufacturing base in China and its established position as a worldwide supplier, the global specialty carbon black market has consolidated. Some key companies operating in the global specialty carbon black market are Zaozhuang Xinyuan, The Orion Engineered Carbons, Cabot Corporation Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, GmbH, and Asia Carbon Industries Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.